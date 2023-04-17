HT Health Shots She Slays Awards honours Women who Break The Bias

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson - Hindustan Zinc, says, “Few occasions leave one both inspired and humbled. The HT Health Shots She Slays Awards was one such event. It felt wonderful to be surrounded by so many brilliant women who have broken barriers and biases. It was an honour to give the opening remarks and to pledge to work for an equitable world!”

The mood for the event, presented by Ambience and powered by Vedanta, was set from the word go with a soothing musical performance by Grammy nominated singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. The audience was kept in splits through the show, with hosts - standup comedian Papa CJ and RJ Supriya Kapoor - adding dollops of humour with their punchlines.