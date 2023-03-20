HT Health Shots taps into DOOH network TagTalk to spread health awareness

According to Gautam Bhirani, founder - Eyetalk Media Ventures and TagTalk, "Fitness is the antidote to the chaos and complexity of modern-day life. As people are becoming increasingly health conscious, they are turning to gyms and wellness platforms to make positive changes to their lifestyle. As one of the leading digital platforms for women’s wellness in India, Health Shots has emerged as a catalyst in that direction. At TagTalk, we are happy to share important health content through our digital displays."