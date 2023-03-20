HT Health Shots taps into DOOH network TagTalk to spread health awareness

Reaches Gen-Z millennials in leading gyms, cafes and business spaces.
Your first wealth is health. Keeping this in mind, HT Health Shots, a fast-growing digital health and wellness destination for millennial women, has tied up with DOOH network TagTalk to spread awareness on holistic health and wellness.
Eye-catching content about fitness, health and wellness tips from Health Shots will reach the Gen-Z and millennial audience through TagTalk digital displays across gyms. TagTalk has recently expanded its DOOH network to key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev and Fit7 by MS Dhoni.
Shipra Yadav, business head, Health Shots, says, "At Health Shots, we truly believe in the power of the digital medium and technology in making people more aware and alert about healthcare. Our website, app and social media handles feature expert-backed content across nutrition, fitness, mental health, sexual health and more. This tie-up with TagTalk extends our visibility beyond the online medium to educate our target audience about their health while they work on their fitness."
Health Shots was launched by India’s leading media group HT Media in 2019. With 7 Million+ monthly visitors and a wide social media reach across English and Hindi users, the platform offers curated health and wellness content for the discerning Indian woman across written, audio and visual formats.
According to Gautam Bhirani, founder - Eyetalk Media Ventures and TagTalk, "Fitness is the antidote to the chaos and complexity of modern-day life. As people are becoming increasingly health conscious, they are turning to gyms and wellness platforms to make positive changes to their lifestyle. As one of the leading digital platforms for women’s wellness in India, Health Shots has emerged as a catalyst in that direction. At TagTalk, we are happy to share important health content through our digital displays."
