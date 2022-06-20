HT Health Shots to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 with #MindBodySoul festival

A two-hour festival, to be premiered on Facebook on June 21st at 6 PM.
HT Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform for millennial women, will mark the International Yoga Day 2022 with its special initiative #MindBodySoul, bringing some of the best yoga experts and influencers to discuss the benefits of this ancient practice in modern-day lifestyles.
Mind, Body and Soul are the three cornerstones of holistic wellness. Keeping this in mind, Health Shots is celebrating the various ways in which yoga can change your life.
A two-hour festival, to be premiered on Facebook on June 21st at 6 PM, will witness a series sessions with renowned yoga experts and influencers, sharing valuable insights on the ancient practice. Hear all about its benefits from yoga gurus such as Namrata Menon, who has been practicing yoga for over 17 years, and Himalayan Siddha Akshar, who is playing an active role in motivating the younger generation towards embracing yoga.
Watch interesting tips, tricks and demos from yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi, face yoga expert Vaishali Jain, yoga trainer Jenil Dholakia, athlete Ayesha Billimoria, Juhi Kapoor (@yoginiworld), celebrity yoga expert Gunjan Kamra, author and yoga expert Ira Trivedi, and more.
Watch Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur and Masaba Gupta at the #MindBodySoul event, as they open up about their favourite yoga poses, why they love yoga and the mental calm it brings.
To top it all, Health Shots will launch a special Do It Right series, giving you corrective measures to get your yoga postures right in order to reap all-round benefits of popular asanas.
Shipra Yadav, business head, Health Shots, says, “The benefits of yoga have been reiterated through the centuries. But over the past two years, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a heightened level of interest towards embracing the art form. Holistic and preventive wellness is the foundation of Health Shots, and we are proud to host the #MindBodySoul this International Yoga Day. It’s a special capsule, with something for everyone around yoga.”
