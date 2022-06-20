HT Health Shots to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 with #MindBodySoul festival

Shipra Yadav, business head, Health Shots, says, “The benefits of yoga have been reiterated through the centuries. But over the past two years, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a heightened level of interest towards embracing the art form. Holistic and preventive wellness is the foundation of Health Shots, and we are proud to host the #MindBodySoul this International Yoga Day. It’s a special capsule, with something for everyone around yoga.”