HT HealthShots She Slays Awards set to celebrate women who inspire and empower

After its first virtual edition in 2022, this time, the She Slays Awards will be a grand on-ground event in New Delhi on April 13th, 2023, where women who have smashed stereotypes, overcome bias and slayed their goals will be felicitated. A line-up of exemplary women achievers and change-makers across various fields such as sustainability, body positivity, sports, wellness, mental health, healthcare, technology, social welfare and sexual health awareness will be a part of the special gala.