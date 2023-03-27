HT HealthShots She Slays Awards set to celebrate women who inspire and empower

When women turn trials and tribulations into transformation and triumphs, it calls for celebration! Applauding and encouraging such women is the second edition of the She Slays Awards, hosted by Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform by HT Media for Indian millennial women.
After its first virtual edition in 2022, this time, the She Slays Awards will be a grand on-ground event in New Delhi on April 13th, 2023, where women who have smashed stereotypes, overcome bias and slayed their goals will be felicitated. A line-up of exemplary women achievers and change-makers across various fields such as sustainability, body positivity, sports, wellness, mental health, healthcare, technology, social welfare and sexual health awareness will be a part of the special gala.
Puneet Jain, chief executive officer - HT Digital News, says, “Women are born with an innate power to lead, be decision makers, innovate and facilitate positive change. At Hindustan Times, we are proud to celebrate the passion and perseverance of such Indian women path-breakers with the She Slays Awards.”
An esteemed 6-member jury panel, including Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Lifestyle and Entertainment, Hindustan Times, Live Hindustan Executive Editor Jayanti Ranganathan, veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochchar, Arjuna Award-winning rifle shooter Anjali Bhagwat, Cosmos Maya CEO Megha Tata, Suchitra Rajendra, CEO and Founder QEDHR and environmentalist-activist Ripudaman Bevli will review the She Slays Awards nominees across 13 competitive categories. The winners will be chosen based on equal percentage vote of share by the jury and audience votes through social media. Apart from these, a set of special honorary awards will also be given out at the event.
Ankush Kaul, chief business officer - Ambience Group, “In these times of global awakening towards building a more inclusive and equitable environment for women, we are proud to be associated with this noble initiative of HT Health Shots She Slays Awards. Celebrating women trailblazers will go a long way in inspiring more women to come forward and be the change they want to see.”
She Slays, a Health Shots initiative, highlights stories, achievements and challenges of women who chase their dreams and desires, question the status quo, break deep-rooted bias, display grit and guts, and remain unstoppable in the face of adversity. From sportswomen MC Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu to actors Taapsee Pannu, Masaba Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh and more from the celebrity world, She Slays has featured leading entrepreneurs, breast cancer survivors, yoga experts, body positivity champions and more.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, director - Vedanta. “With empowerment, determination and strength to break free from deep-rooted societal norms which perpetuate gender discrimination, women today are breaking all barriers & creating history. It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with the HT HealthShots She Slays Awards which encourages more women to chase their dreams.”
Shipra Yadav, business head, Health Shots, says, “She Slays has been a passion project for Health Shots since its inception in 2019. As a digital platform that prioritizes healthcare for women, making their voices heard is at the heart of everything we do. Bringing the maiden on-ground She Slays Awards event together is a culmination of our concerted efforts towards building a community of women who inspire and empower future generations.”
Health Shots brings expert-recommended, industry influencer-supported and study-backed information to help you move towards a healthier lifestyle. To know more about She Slays and to read these inspirational stories of women, visit the Health Shots website here.
(We got this information in a press release).