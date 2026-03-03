Cyprus Innovation Corridor strengthens as Demetris Skourides meets HT Labs leadership

Cyprus Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides met Avinash Mudaliar of HT Labs during his India visit, discussing potential collaboration at the intersection of media, AI and digital transformation.

Skourides noted India’s scale in data, talent and market growth, while positioning Cyprus as offering regulatory alignment with European frameworks, including the EU AI Act, alongside research networks and innovation incentives. “Partnerships like these are how we move from isolated innovation to meaningful global impact,” Skourides said during his India interactions.

The engagement builds on earlier conversations at the Doers Summit in Dubai Silicon Oasis, where HT Labs and The Doers Company explored cross-border collaboration. The discussions culminated in a strategic MoU between HT Labs and The Doers Company aimed at strengthening the India–Cyprus–UAE innovation corridor. The agreement outlines startup exchange programmes, AI and deep-tech collaboration, and policy dialogue between governments.

The MoU was witnessed by Skourides and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority representatives.

During his visit, Skourides also participated in industry forums, including panels on AI in healthcare and media technology. In discussions with HT Labs, he addressed AI’s role in augmenting healthcare systems and digital platforms.

Reflecting on OTTplay’s use of AI, he said, “the transformation of the business model of OTT and the way AI is used to personalize the experience for each subscriber is a master-class strategy by Mr Mudaliaer on how digital content providers can adjust their value proposition in the age of AI. This business model creates powerful network effects that aim at accelerating revenue growth.”

The conversations form part of ongoing efforts to link innovation ecosystems across South Asia, Europe and the Middle East.



