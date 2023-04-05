HT Media and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board collaborate, to host 7-day International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh

HT Media Group recently executed the 7-day International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board. Held from March 1 to March 7, it was a week-long celebration of yoga, spirituality, and Indian culture, attracting participants from all over the world.
The event's large scale, combined with HT Media's capabilities in curating large–scale events and getting acclaimed Yoga influencers on board, reiterates the group's commitment to delivering top-notch, on-ground experiences. Speaking on this Subhash Chand, Marketing Head, Hindustan Times & Hindustan; said, "At HT Media Group, our endeavor is to always deliver top-notch content – be it our news platforms or events. Coupled with seamless execution, we always strive to deliver a delightful experience for our clients, partners and consumers. The International Yoga Festival is yet another example of our capability to deliver great content and impactful events. We are thankful to the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for collaborating with us on this unique initiative."
This event also marks the first time when six most prominent yoga schools in India namely, Isha Foundation, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram, Kaivalyadhama, Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Sivananda Ashram and The Art of Living came together on one platform for daily morning yoga sessions by the ghat, witnessing 300+ participants. The opening ceremony, graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, also featured Padma Shri Awardees Dr. Rajnikant and Swami Sivananda as Guests of Honour, Nitish Bharti’s Sand Art-based storytelling, and a performance by Ragini Makkhar. The festival also featured daily panel discussions, daily yoga and meditation sessions, and cultural performances, concluding in a grand closing ceremony.
“As one of the speakers at the International Yoga Festival 2023, I would like to personally thank HT Media and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for doing a fantastic job of organising the International Yoga Festival 2023 in Rishikesh. The overall experience of being part of this festival was very serene and peaceful”, mentioned Dinaz Vervatwala, Celebrity Health Educator.
The event also featured a stellar drone show by Botlabs, which left the audience in awe of the intersection between the futuristic drone technology and age-old yogic traditions. “This was a wonderful experience for me, coming all the way from Kerala and teaching here on the banks of Ganga in this Devbhoomi. This could be a breakthrough in my life, thank you HT Media and Uttarakhand Tourism for this experience”, said Nandlala, Yoga Teacher, Sivananda Ashram.
Participants attended insightful talks by eminent yoga influencers and spiritual gurus like HH Indradyumna Swami, Rujuta Diwekar, H G Gauranga Prabhu, Dr. Veronique Nicolai, Swami Sukhabodhananda, Dinaz Vervatwala and S. Sridharan. The participants also revelled in the daily Ganga aarti with Swaminarayan Ashram disciples. Morgan, a participant who travelled to the Yoga Festival all the way from Wales, said, "It's incredible how people are so welcoming here. The event was well-organized, and I've learnt a lot about meditation, pranayama and yoga.” The festival's closing ceremony, marked by a grand Holi celebration, culminated in a grand celebration of Indian culture through a mix of Indian folk and popular cultures, including classical dances, live fusion band performances, musical sagas, sand art, and flute symphonies.
