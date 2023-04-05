HT Media and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board collaborate, to host 7-day International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh

The event's large scale, combined with HT Media's capabilities in curating large–scale events and getting acclaimed Yoga influencers on board, reiterates the group's commitment to delivering top-notch, on-ground experiences. Speaking on this Subhash Chand, Marketing Head, Hindustan Times & Hindustan; said, "At HT Media Group, our endeavor is to always deliver top-notch content – be it our news platforms or events. Coupled with seamless execution, we always strive to deliver a delightful experience for our clients, partners and consumers. The International Yoga Festival is yet another example of our capability to deliver great content and impactful events. We are thankful to the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for collaborating with us on this unique initiative."