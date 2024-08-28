HT Media festival of gifts returns to connect readers and brands for festive 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HT Media returns with the Festival of Gifts 2024, a celebration that has transformed brand-consumer engagement.
This program attracted marketing leaders seeking effective engagement, establishing a strong connection between brands and consumers. For 30 days leading up to Diwali, HT Media platforms hosted a contest where readers could identify brand ads and answer related questions via a QR code, with the chance to win prizes. Over 650 winners received prizes such as iPhones and Samsung Galaxies, making brand interactions enjoyable.
The Festival of Gifts focused on the connections it created. In 2023, 600,000 consumers and over 300 brands participated, enhancing engagement. Brand leaders from 11 cities selected winners, turning regular contests into unique experiences. These moments were featured across HT platforms, increasing the campaign's reach and visibility for the brand leaders.
Rajeev Beotra, executive director – revenue, HT Media, added "HT Media Festival of Gifts continues to redefine brand engagement by offering a dynamic platform for our partners. This year, we're excited to expand the festival to over 18 cities, bringing even greater opportunities for brands to connect with consumers in a meaningful way. Our interactive approach has already generated tremendous enthusiasm, and we were thrilled to see such strong participation from both readers and advertisers last year. We look forward to another successful year and to creating unforgettable experiences for everyone involved."
The Festival of Gifts is expanding to more cities in India this year, aiming to engage over 1 million people. This is an opportunity for marketing leaders to promote their campaigns and create lasting memories with readers. Join in to make your brand part of the Diwali celebrations this year.