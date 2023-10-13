HT Media Group launches ‘Festival of Gifts’ to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike

The month-long campaign started on 12th October 2023 and will continue till 10th November 2023.
As the festive season unfolds, HT Media Group has announced the launch of their consumer festive campaign 'Festival of Gifts' across Print and Digital platforms of Hindustan Times and Hindustan. This month-long campaign which started on 12th October 2023 and continues till 10th November 2023, is an immersive reader engagement experience also designed to enhance advertisers’ brand visibility.
As part of the reader engagement, readers have to identify brand ads on designated pages through a QR code prompt to get a chance to win exciting gifts such as Smartphones, Smartwatches and Bluetooth Speakers. The reader engagement plan also ensures that the advertisers’ brand ads have a higher opportunity to get noticed among the readers.
The readers will be felicitated every day by client and agency guests of honor in select edition locations and the entire engagement will be covered in respective editions.
HT Media Group will be actively promoting the ‘Festival of Gifts’ campaign across several multimedia platforms.
"Our latest campaign, Festival of Gifts, presents a remarkable opportunity for our partners to elevate their brand engagement. We're crafting an experience for our readers, at the same time offering advertisers a unique dimension of engagement and driving higher visibility to their ads. This interactive feature has already garnered significant responses from our readers on the first day of launch and we are excited to bring this unique interactive plan to our advertisers as well.
The winners are chosen from the shortlist of eligible entries by client and agency guests of honor at select edition locations of our publications, thereby extending the opportunity of participation for client marketing and regional teams as well, this one-of-a-kind opportunity has evinced a very encouraging response from our advertisers.” states Rajeev Beotra, executive director at HT Media.
