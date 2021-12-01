HT Media launches Upublish – the most comprehensive CMS for small and medium publishers

“We built Upublish to help the publishing and media ecosystem in the country,” says Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of HT Labs. “Currently, online news and media is dominated by a few large publishers. There is ample room for growth for the smaller publishers to join the space and for the industry to grow.” Avinash further emphasizes that “Upublish is like existing open-source publishing platforms in terms of simplicity and versatility, but also provides strong customer support through both calls & WhatsApp, which is often lacking in open-source solutions. This was done to make sure that publishers can focus on their core competency of creating content while Upublish handles all the technology, infra and support requirement”.