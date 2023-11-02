HT Media's reader engagement initiatives draw 3.3 lakh responses in just 18 days

The campaign garnered appreciation from marketing professionals across the country. Shivani Malik, director of marketing at Da Milano, shared her thoughts: "We've had a long-standing association with Hindustan Times, and every visit feels like a warm return home. I believe this campaign will significantly boost both readers and advertisers. Such initiatives are rare among media houses, and it's an excellent way to kickstart the festive season, a pivotal period for advertisers." Vicky Ajit, director of media partnerships at Publicis Media, reiterated similar feelings by stating, "Festival of Gifts, introduced by HT Media Group, is a commendable initiative for direct reader engagement. My heartfelt congratulations to all the contest winners. I express my gratitude to Hindustan Times for granting me the chance to be part of this fantastic initiative. I extend thanks to the entire HT team on behalf of Publicis Media!" Media & Advertising professionals including Iftikhar Khan, director, Assured Advertising and Media; Sujata Dwibedy - chief investment and trading officer, Amplifi, Dentsu International; Dolly Choudhary, director, promotions & marketing, GJEPC; Akhilesh Kumar Singh, COO, Red Chief; Anju Munjal, Senior VP, Usha International, and many more joined hands with HT Media Group to felicitate the daily winners.