HT Smartcast and Fever Live present Toyow Podmasters, celebrating podcasting and its practitioners

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event, scheduled for May 30, 2024, will be held at the ITC Grand Central in Mumbai.
HT Smartcast and Fever Live present Toyow Podmasters, an exclusive event celebrating the art of podcasting and its practitioners. The ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, will host this landmark event, which kicks off at 2:30 PM, on May 30, 2024.
The Podmasters Awards presents an opportunity for brands to shine amidst influencers, industry luminaries, and media professionals. We are proud to spearhead the Podcasting Awards and Conclave in India.
This event will bring together influential creators, industry thought leaders, media professionals, and CXOs of distinguished brands to celebrate the very best in Indian podcasting.
Event Overview
Toyow Podmasters is designed to honour and celebrate the creativity, innovation, and influence of Indian podcasters. This exclusive event comprises two main parts:
The Conclave
Hosted by the crème de la crème of the podcasting world, the conclave will feature expert sessions on niche topics in podcasting. Attendees will dive deep into discussions on podcasting, content creation, business strategies, AI integration, marketing tactics, and the reinvention of radio.
The Award Ceremony: This segment is dedicated to honouring the most inventive, dynamic, and intriguing podcasters who have made significant waves in the Indian podcasting landscape.
Event Highlights
35+ Awards: Recognising outstanding achievements across the Podcasting Industry
200+ Brand Heads and Leaders: Opportunities for Networking and Brand Exposure
240+ Nominations and 30,000+ Votes: A testament to the competitive and engaging spirit of the event
Jury Panel
The event will be graced by a distinguished jury panel featuring personalities, including Mantra Mugdh, Aditya Kuber, Sonal Kalra, Varun Duggirala, Kavita Rajwade, Bijay Gautam, Gautam Raj Anand, Sreeraman Unni Narayan and Roshan Abbas.
The Panelists
The event will have a lineup of panelists engaging in discussions and conversations. The panelists include Yogi and Kabeer, Cyrus Broacha, Mantra Mugdh, Naina Bhan, Dhruvank Vaidhya, Monica James, Gautam Raj Anand, Shrenik Gandhi, Jayanth N Kolla, Anshul Khandelwal, Guru Vaidya, Deepti Ahuja, Surajit Chanda, Rohan Kanchan, Amit Doshi, and Seetal Iyer.
Celebrity Guests
A lineup of guests from the entertainment world will be in attendance, including Zakir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Jimmy Shergill, Jackie Shroff, Navya Nanda, Akash Chopra, Saloni Gaur, Raj Shamani, and Goldie Behl.
Event Partners
The event has been brought to life through the support and collaboration of exceptional partners. Spotify serves as the official platform partner, with Daawat as the associate partner. Industry partners include Awaaz.com, Hubhopper, Ideabrew Studios, and IVM Podcasts.
Join us as we celebrate excellence in podcasting at the first HT Smartcast Podmasters Awards. Don’t miss the chance to witness and be part of this event in the Indian podcasting landscape. Reach out to podcasts@hinustantimes.com to RSVP.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.