HT Smartcast announces Podmasters 2025, India’s podcasting conclave

HT Smartcast has announced Podmasters 2025, a podcasting conclave and awards. Podmasters 2025 will recognise excellence in the Indian podcasting industry and promote collaboration. The event includes a conclave with panel discussions, masterclasses, and fireside chats featuring podcasters, media professionals, and industry experts. It will conclude with an awards ceremony honouring achievements in podcasting across multiple categories.

Podcasters across India are invited to submit their entries for the Podmasters 2025 Awards till March 10, 2025.

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Fever Network, said: "Podmasters 2024 was a phenomenal success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in podcasting and creating a space for meaningful conversations, recognition, and industry growth. With Podmasters 2025, we aim to build on this momentum, celebrating India's thriving podcast ecosystem while fostering new opportunities for creators, brands, and audiences. As the industry continues to evolve, this platform will play a pivotal role in spotlighting excellence and redefining audio storytelling."

Nikhil Taneja, podcaster added that, “It was one of my podcasting career's highlight to win the HT Podmaster's Best Video Podcast Award in 2024! I'm so grateful and thrilled that HT Media has created such a respectable platform for the nascent podcasting industry, for both aspiring and established podcasters to have their moment in the sun. I'm so excited about the 2025 Awards, and am keeping my fingers crossed for a repeat success.”

