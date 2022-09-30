HT Smartcast celebrates 100 Million+ Listens this International Podcast Day

The increasing popularity of podcast as an audio product that is showing more promise with each passing month.
The podcast company of HT Media is celebrating its third year of existence with many milestones. In the past year it has reached a phenomenal 100 Million+ listens from more than 200 Original podcasts in its repository.
This shows the increasing popularity of podcast as an audio product that is showing more promise with each passing month. On this International Podcast Day, HT Smartcast’s podcaster community which comprises of some of the best RJs, Journalists and Subject matter experts, promises to deliver more engaging content.
Genres like science and technology and medicine have also shown potential in the past year. Fiction and Devotional content are constants that will always be popular with the audience. Mr.Ajit Dheer (CEO Radio & Digital Audio, HT Media Ltd.) says “At HT Smartcast, our endeavour is to deliver multi genre content in audio, be it Fiction, News or Health. With a large pool of talent and content creators the year ahead is going to be exciting both for us and the audience.”
Brands and advertisers have also invested in podcasts as a branding and promotion medium and are currently gaining brand awareness with this immersive medium that breaks through the clutter and takes your proposition right through without interruption. How many other mediums can claim to do that?
HT Smartcast continues to move forward with monetization avenues like programmatic advertising in podcasts and branded content. It’s collaborations have always helped brands grow and move further in their brand messaging.
On this International Podcast Day, it strives to become a leader in Podcast Content delivery beyond expectations of it’s listeners and advertisers.