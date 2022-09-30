HT Smartcast celebrates 100 Million+ Listens this International Podcast Day

Genres like science and technology and medicine have also shown potential in the past year. Fiction and Devotional content are constants that will always be popular with the audience. Mr.Ajit Dheer (CEO Radio & Digital Audio, HT Media Ltd.) says “At HT Smartcast, our endeavour is to deliver multi genre content in audio, be it Fiction, News or Health. With a large pool of talent and content creators the year ahead is going to be exciting both for us and the audience.”