HUDCO posts 24% growth in net profit YoY, 10.40% growth in revenue from operations YoY

Sanjay Kulshrestha, chairman and managing director of HUDCO, while expressing his satisfaction for the financial results said, “HUDCO, being a Government Company under aegis of MoHUA with lowest levels of NPA and Debt-Equity and comfortable CRAR is envisaged to play a vital role in creating assets for the nation and supplement efforts of Government of India for creation of sustainable and resilient Infrastructure, in line with Viksit Bharat 2047."