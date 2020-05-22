HUL and Fullarton Distilleries team up to donate 10 lakh hand sanitisers to COVID-19 health workers

In March, HUL committed INR 100 crore towards helping India fight the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced its partnership with Fullarton Distilleries to manufacture and donate 10 Lakh (1 Million) medical-grade sanitizers to doctors and nurses to support India’s fight against COVID-19.
Developed and manufactured by HUL’s Lifebuoy and Fullarton in just one month, this exclusive batch of sanitizers will be distributed through HUL’s network to hospitals and COVID-19 hotspots across the country.
Sharing details on the initiative, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “Doctors and medical workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and we are committed to supporting them. We will be using our distribution network and partnerships to get the sanitizers into the hands of doctors, nurses and other workers especially in COVID-19 hotspots”
Rajiv Thadani, Founder, Fullarton Distilleries said, “There is a shortage of hand sanitizers in the country and this is the fastest and the most effective way for us to cater to the surging demand. Our partnership with HUL is to consolidate and mobilize such essential products at maximum volumes in times when they are needed the most..”
In March, HUL committed INR 100 crore towards helping India fight the COIVD-19 pandemic. As a part of this effort, HUL has rolled out many initiatives to ensure that citizens of India, have access to essential products such as soaps, sanitizers and toilet cleaners so that they can keep themselves and their families safe.
(We got this information from a press release.)