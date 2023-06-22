HUL and JSW sign strategic partnership to establish 10 new Suvidha Centres in Mumbai

Dr. Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner & Administrator, BMC, said, “BMC and HUL are delighted to announce the partnership with JSW to further our mission of providing safe and dignified sanitation through the Suvidha Centres. Together, through this public-private partnership (PPP) we are committed to expanding access to quality sanitation for an additional 200,000 people residing in urban slums, with a particular focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of women and children. With 12 Suvidha Centres already operational, we are committed to replicate and scale this model making quality sanitation and hygiene facilities a reality for a larger population in Mumbai. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to create a safe, inclusive, and healthy city for all.”