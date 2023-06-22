HUL and JSW sign strategic partnership to establish 10 new Suvidha Centres in Mumbai

The agreement signed through JSW Foundation will provide safe and dignified sanitation services to additional 200,000 people in low-income communities in Mumbai.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and JSW signed a strategic partnership to establish 10 new Suvidha centres in Mumbai. Launched in 2016, HUL runs 12 Suvidha centres in Mumbai through a pioneering public-private-partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and HSBC India impacting 300,000 people annually. The agreement signed through JSW Foundation will provide safe and dignified sanitation services to additional 200,000 people in low-income communities in Mumbai.
The key highlights of services provided at these Suvidha centres include:
New Suvidha centres to benefit additional 200,000 people through access to safe toilets, purified drinking water, showers, and laundry services.
All amenities will be available at affordable rates including drinking water at Rs. 1 per litre and a monthly pass at Rs. 150 for a family.
New centres will save 300 million litres of water over a decade and will run on solar energy.
Suvidha centres serve as a comprehensive solution for the hygiene and sanitation needs of low-income communities, all under one roof. The Centres are also conceived keeping in mind the safety and well-being of women and children through inclusive design, adequate lighting, CCTV cameras and a panic button for emergencies.
Moreover, the partners will undertake an extensive behaviour change program on health and nutrition through home-to-home visits in the communities around the centre. The centres will also be run by staff hired from the nearby communities, thereby building a sense of ownership and pride.
In addition to promoting hygiene, the Suvidha centres are also designed to be environmentally conscious and sustainable. Through the implementation of rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling methods, they will save over 300 million litres of fresh water in a decade. Additionally, HUL and JSW Foundation will work closely on further improving the community and environmental impact of the Suvidha Centres.
Dr. Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner & Administrator, BMC, said, “BMC and HUL are delighted to announce the partnership with JSW to further our mission of providing safe and dignified sanitation through the Suvidha Centres. Together, through this public-private partnership (PPP) we are committed to expanding access to quality sanitation for an additional 200,000 people residing in urban slums, with a particular focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of women and children. With 12 Suvidha Centres already operational, we are committed to replicate and scale this model making quality sanitation and hygiene facilities a reality for a larger population in Mumbai. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to create a safe, inclusive, and healthy city for all.”
Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Our Suvidha Centres exemplify how innovation and collective action by the public and private sectors can help address urban sanitation challenges. Launched as a small pilot with the invaluable support of BMC in 2016, Suvidha now impacts more than 300,000 people every year. We’re delighted to have JSW Foundation join our mission to enable access to safe sanitation for all. This partnership is evidence that Suvidha continues to be a pathbreaking model in the field of community well-being.”
According to Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation, “Our partnership with HUL and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to establish 10 state-of-the-art Suvidha centers in Mumbai reiterates our commitment to empower local communities and pave the way for a brighter future, particularly for women and children. Through this partnership with HUL, we are fostering a collective social action to further expand the network of Suvidha centers in the city with the aim to provide fresh drinking water and other sanitation services to low-income communities residing in Mumbai city.”