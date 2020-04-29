HUL commits to donating Zinc Supplemented Horlicks to Hospitals battling COVID-19

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed to donating 1.5 lakh packs of Horlicks to help provide immunity to health care workers and providers as they continue their tireless fight against Coronavirus. The first packs have already reached 39 Covid hospitals across India and will soon reach all major Covid hospitals in 12 key cities.
Horlicks* combines the goodness of milk, wheat and malted barley with 23 vital nutrients such as proteins, Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D with other immunity supporting nutrients like Selenium, Folic acid, Iron, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6.
Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D are key nutrients known to build immunity against disease. There is also laboratory evidence that Zinc, in combination with ionophores, has helped in viral load reduction of previous coronaviruses like SARS. Unfortunately, zinc deficiency in the Indian population varies from 40-60% in different age groups, with inadequate dietary Zinc being the primary cause.
Horlicks, which is being donated to hospitals, is a rich source of Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said, “We are experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, and everyone should play a role in helping the nation fight this crisis. It is also our responsibility to stay safe and in good health. In addition to good hygiene practices, we need to have a healthy diet that builds the body’s natural defence mechanism. Today, I am truly delighted that we are able to provide Horlicks to several hospitals for the healthcare workers and providers, to support them in their fight against this disease.”
Dr Shashank R Joshi, consultant, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai and Dean, Indian College of Physicians said, “Fortifying your immunity system against colds and flu is essential, now more than ever. A balanced diet and attention to macro and micronutrients is the basis of building a vigorous immune system. Your meal needs to have the right amount of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and Zinc. Scientific evidence documented in the past few decades shows that consumption of Zinc plays a significant role against viral infections, including human respiratory infections because of its immuno-nutrient properties. It’s important to have the right amount of Zinc in your body.”
HUL had recently announced a commitment of INR 100 crore towards helping India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
*Horlicks is a nourishing beverage to be taken as a part of the regular daily diet.
