HUL to provide ventilators worth Rs 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra

HUL is providing 29 ventilators worth Rs 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra, in consultation with the Public Health Department. The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane Health Department for use across several hospitals across the state. While three neonatal ventilators and two AR 100C ventilators have already been delivered few days back, a batch of five Philips ventilators has been delivered on May 27, 2020. The remaining ventilators will be delivered over the next few days.