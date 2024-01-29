Humans of Bombay adds a new podcast and offline events as it celebrates ten years

It expands to long-form content, offline events, and a new podcast.
Humans of Bombay, one of India's storytelling platforms known for capturing inspiring stories from diverse individuals, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The platform has expanded to cover all Indian cities and connect with people across the globe through the power of storytelling.
With a community of over 5 million followers and a diverse audience base, the platform aims to capture the brighter side of human experiences and delving into complex subjects.
Hindustan Unilever's Suvidha Centre collaborated with the platform to promote sanitation, generating positive responses and increasing social media awareness through various channels.
Beyond these online initiatives, the platform extends its influence through various channels, including a white-label agency, YouTube shows like ‘How The Hell Did I Do It' and ‘The Humans of Bombay Show’.
Looking ahead, it is gearing up for its first offline event, the 'Bombay Storytelling Festival,' scheduled for later this year. The festival aims to integrate online stories into offline spaces, offering experiences like a human library, panel discussions, live music performances, food stalls, and long-form content diversification.
The platform is now diving deep, with ‘Realign', a new venture that explores intersection of science, spirituality, and wellness. ‘Realign’ stands on three pillars, ‘listen,’ ‘learn,’ and ‘live,’ offering a podcast with conversations, courses that help you align life, and community based experiential events, to provide a platform and community to REALIGN.
The 'Realign' podcast is now live, offering transformative conversations with experts, thought leaders and visionaries to guide people towards a better life. The first leg of the podcast features guests like Shikhar Dhawan, Zepto founders, and Gurudev Ravi Shankar, aiming to contribute to personal growth and development.
On January 13, 2024 the third Pillar of Realign- Live, was launched with their Manifestation edition. The event focused on the topic of manifestation conducted by Karishma Mehta and Karishma Ahuja.
Karishma Mehta, CEO, reflects on the journey, stating, "One thing that binds us together is inspiring real-life stories. In the future, our goal remains the same- to unify humans with authentic stories. While these 10 years we have focused on going wide with our stories and we continue to do that, we now bring to you Realign which is a whole venture about diving deep into science, spirituality and well being”.