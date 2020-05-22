Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained’

Speaking about the concert, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud has always worked towards supporting independent artists and providing them a platform to share their talent with the world. With the possibility of life being online for the next few months even for entertainment and talent, we hope to present this online concert as an example to the kind of shows one can expect in the future. The agenda is to inspire the world with music and entertainment, and give the artist community a global stage to engage with their fans, even if it is digitally.”