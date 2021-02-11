Hungama Music forays into original podcasts

Upcoming podcasts from Hungama Music will include original audio shows that feature popular celebrities playing key roles in stories spanning genres like drama, comedy, horror etc. Besides giving the users an immersive storytelling experience, these will also give them access to narratives that will be unique to the audio format. Listeners will get a chance to tune into chat-based shows that give them a peek into the lives of celebrities, musicians and other famous personalities. Podcasts that offer a roundup of the latest from the field of entertainment and fashion will be available on the platform as well. Additionally, Hungama Music will also create podcasts driven by poetry, short stories and stand-up comedy.