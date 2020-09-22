Hungama Play joins VIDAA Smart OS as the strategic streaming partner

With this, Hungama Play is now available to all users on Toshiba 4K Smart TVs, in India and around the world.
Vidaa USA, makers of the open Vidaa Smart TV operating system (OS), has signed a deal with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment to onboard Hungama Play, its video on demand service, on VIDAA Smart OS as the strategic streaming partner. With this, Hungama Play is now available to all users on Toshiba 4K Smart TVs, in India and around the world.
Hungama Play's library offers users over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, original shows, more than 1500 short movies, 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, and over 150,000 short-format videos across various categories like music, film gossip, humor, spiritual, etc.
Speaking about the cooperation, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, "Adopting connected smart TVs in India is increasing at a rapid pace of 2 to 2.5x per year. On Hungama Play too, we have seen a 2.8x increase in consumption on smart TVs since 2019 and expect this number to double in the next three years. We are glad to partner with Toshiba for VIDAA and offer their users access to a vast multilingual and multi-genre content library. We are certain that users will find the experience of watching our premium content on Toshiba's 4K smart TVs highly enriching."
"India is one of the fastest-growing Smart TV markets globally and is one of the key markets for VIDAA. But being also one of the most complex markets in terms of geographies, languages and enormous output of high-quality local content, navigating through it requires a great understanding of the local market. And Hungama is an amazing partner for us in that regard, providing not just great content on our platform through its Hungama Play platform, but also supporting our broader efforts in the Indian market," said Guy Edri, EVP of business development for VIDAA Smart OS.
In late March, VIDAA has started the global rollout of its completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0. While the new U4 supports a more natural way for people to interact with their large screen, focusing on content and services rather than applications and technology.
(We got this information in a press release).