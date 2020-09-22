Hungama Play joins VIDAA Smart OS as the strategic streaming partner

"India is one of the fastest-growing Smart TV markets globally and is one of the key markets for VIDAA. But being also one of the most complex markets in terms of geographies, languages and enormous output of high-quality local content, navigating through it requires a great understanding of the local market. And Hungama is an amazing partner for us in that regard, providing not just great content on our platform through its Hungama Play platform, but also supporting our broader efforts in the Indian market," said Guy Edri, EVP of business development for VIDAA Smart OS.