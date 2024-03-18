Hyundai Exter shines at Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership included an engaging contest and garnered a positive response from the audience.
The Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards, an annual event hosted by the Zee Marathi, celebrates excellence in both artistic and technical aspects of the Marathi-language film industry in India.
The award ceremony attracts top talents from the industry and has a history of collaborations with renowned brands. This year marked a milestone as Hyundai, with their latest offering Exter, joined as a co-sponsor for the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards for the first time.
During the event, Tarun Garg, the COO of Hyundai Motors India, had the honour of felicitating deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar. Marathi Superstar Siddarth Jadhav delivered a performance with Hyundai Exter, adding to the glamour of the evening.
Additionally, personalities from Zee Marathi partnered with Hyundai for the engaging 'Aapli Manasa, Aapli Car' (Our People, Our Car) contest. The collaboration extended to various Hyundai showrooms across Maharashtra, garnering an enthusiastic response from the audience. The inaugural collaboration between Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards and Hyundai as co-sponsors proved to be a resounding success for both parties.
Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, ad revenue, Zee says – “We are thrilled to partner with Hyundai Motors in this curated 360-degree promotional campaign, leveraging the massive reach and popularity of our shows and characters. Zee Marathi has deep-rooted connections with people across Maharashtra and this campaign ably synergises the brand values of Hyundai and Zee to create everlasting bonds with the audiences. Looking forward to creating more such memorable experiences for our consumers and wishing superlative business outcomes for Hyundai, as we grow together.”
Amit Shah, chief cluster officer, North, West & Premium Channel at ZEE said, “The collaboration with Hyundai for the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards has been a resounding success, showcasing the perfect blend of creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry. The positive feedback highlights the productive outcome of this partnership, indicating a successful and mutually beneficial relationship between the two entities.”
Highlighting the effect of the collaboration on the event, V.R. Hema, chief channel officer at Zee Marathi shared, “Each year, Zee Chitra Gaurav flourishes with exceptional content and unwavering industry support. Our continuous improvement is fueled by sponsors who amplify our event's reach and impact. Collaborating with Hyundai Motor this year posed unique challenges, but our extensive teamwork ensured a memorable experience. We eagerly anticipate more such partnerships to elevate our content and meet brand objectives for our clients.”
