Hyundai Motor India distributes PPE kits, masks, sanitizers and dry rations worth more than Rs 9 Crore

Hyundai Motor India (HMI), country's first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, extended its support to the Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the form of PPE Kits, Masks (3-Ply & N-95), Sanitizers and Dry Rations worth more than Rs 9 Crore. Additionally, HMI has donated Incinerators to Hospitals in Tamil Nadu for safe disposal of medical waste.
Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Being a longstanding partner in India’s growth over two decades, we stand united with Government of India through these trying times and offer assurance of our utmost commitment. In the battle against COVID-19, our initiatives are aimed at lending support to our frontline champions, medical staff, support workers and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this crisis.”
In its firm commitment to support the Government in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, HMI has rolled out a slew of initiatives including -
Contribution of Rs 7 Crore to PM CARES Relief Fund
Contribution of Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund
Hand Over of Imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits worth Rs 4 Crore to ICMR
Strategic Partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment production and supply of ventilators
(We got this information in a press release.)