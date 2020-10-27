Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ makes a comeback with Ankur Tewari

Stepping into the shoes of a host, Ankur Tewari said, "I have always believed that art enables you to bend things most people see as a straight line. And that’s exactly what I get to do in Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ by exploring unexplored sounds and creating music out of elements that don’t fit the routine. As a musician, there couldn’t have been a more thrilling journey for me to visit the varying cultures that co-exist in India and delve into the sounds they call their own. From the sounds of the sea waves to that of seat belts, this collaboration with MTV has been special and has left me with countless stories to drive back home.”