Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ makes a comeback with Ankur Tewari

Beyond the rumbling walls of a recording studio or the soulful excellence of a symphony, there lies music replete with imperfections that’s strung out of edgy sounds and untrained voices. This music of serendipity connects people and places in ways no one knows about. Celebrating such rustic and authentic music, MTV, India’s No 1 Youth Entertainment Brand brings back its most coveted property Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’. In the third season of the show, Gully Boy fame composer, music supervisor and singer Ankur Tewari will embark on a journey across India in his Hyundai Venue IMT to explore raw and unique sounds, starting October 30, Friday at 7pm.
As an original home-grown format, conceptualised and owned by MTV, the show will see Ankur embark on the journey from sound to story to song across Goa, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, and Jodhpur. Adhering to its core belief that each sound has a story, each instrument tells a tale, and all these tales contribute to a song, this season will primarily focus on stories told through sounds. Riding on his musical madness and gift of the gab, Ankur Tewari will make lyrics out of these stories and then open it for performance. Starting 30th October, every Friday, the show will run for four episodes, each featuring local musicians and singers, Bollywood singers, and a world of unheard sounds.
Speaking about the property, Ferzad Paila, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said: “Sound Trippin’ is a platform that showcases the talent prowess of music in India while truly capturing the wide diversity of tunes that our different terrains have to offer. We are excited to bring back Sound Trippin’ in its new avatar and to have Hyundai on board as our partner.” He further added, “We at MTV believe that for successful partnerships, brand and content needs to have the same philosophy. With Hyundai X MTV Sound Tripping’ we aim to bring in a musical experience that will appeal to every wanderer.”
Speaking at the association announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL, said, “Hyundai follows a ‘Smart Marketing’ strategy with a strong focus on digital media and robust 360 degree marketing plan directed towards millennial customers. We are happy to be associated with MTV ‘Sound Trippin’ on a journey in Venue IMT as a companion connecting with the youth to explore unique sounds across India and living their experiences. Films, Music and Sports are an integral part of Indian culture and an important emotional aspect of our customers’ lives. Through Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’, we wish to be a part of our customers’ journeys as they discover newer experiences with Venue IMT.”
From the sound of Goan waves to the tune of Bedu Pako, an immensely popular Kumaoni folk and the chirping of birds to the sound of seatbelts and that of the rustling desert winds, Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 will be an experience enriched with undiscovered musical mines of Indian cities, their royalty and local cultures. Music prodigies like Nikhil D’Souza, Papon and Lisa Mishra will also be contributing to the journey with their vocals along with some low-key yet fascinating folk artists like Manganiyar musicians and Fado vocalists.
Speaking about the campaign, Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group said, "Music, undoubtedly acts as a solid unifier and helps to build a natural connection between brands and consumers. It not only adds to the personal benefits of a consumer but also enhances collective benefits. Keeping this in mind, we have associated with MTV's most unique & sought-after property Sound Trippin' and planned various integrations to build a meaningful connect with the audience. We are proud to have long-term partners like Hyundai who believe in the power of music & see music as a pathway of communication to reach consumers and an integral part of a brand campaign."
Back in 2012, Sound Trippin’ broke all conventional barriers to emerge as the most unique music show on television ever. Season 1 dabbled with capturing sounds from different places that best represented them, Season 2 had avant-garde music director Sneha Khanwalkar, Karsha Kale and Nucleya travel to multiple locations to discover sounds to match one particular theme. This season, the show will rest on themes like Saudade, Roots, Streets and Silence, which will all blend into one soundtrack, at the end.
Stepping into the shoes of a host, Ankur Tewari said, "I have always believed that art enables you to bend things most people see as a straight line. And that’s exactly what I get to do in Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ by exploring unexplored sounds and creating music out of elements that don’t fit the routine. As a musician, there couldn’t have been a more thrilling journey for me to visit the varying cultures that co-exist in India and delve into the sounds they call their own. From the sounds of the sea waves to that of seat belts, this collaboration with MTV has been special and has left me with countless stories to drive back home.”
It’s time to shift gears from mainstream music and take note of the edgy and raw sounds that lie in the heart of India. Satiate your soul with some eloquent music and indulge in a never seen before experience only with Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ starting from 30thOctober 2020, every Friday at 7.00 PM only on MTV.
