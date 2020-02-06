‘I Vote I Win’ campaign launched by AbhiBus.com

In a bid to motivate citizens to exercise their vote in line with the making ‘every vote count’, AbhiBus.com has launched an innovative campaign to promote Voting called ‘I VOTE I WIN’ open from 5th February 2020 to 8th February 2020.
As part of the campaign customers of AbhiBus.com who book their bus tickets to travel to and fro Delhi from anywhere in country for purpose of voting on 8th February in Delhi, will avail free bus tickets. Customers need to use the coupon code ABHIVOTE when booking the tickets on AbhiBus.com.
Post voting customers have to send their voter ID card and their picture of inked finger to ivoted@abhibus.com and ticket amount will be credited as cashback.
Commenting on the innovative promotion Mr. Rohit Sharma, Chief Operations Officer, AbhiBus.com said, “with over 5 million plus downloads we are in a position to engage our customers meaningfully and on occasions such as the Delhi elections to promote and recognise responsible behaviour. With the ‘I VOTE I WIN’ campaign we are hoping to not only reinforce the fact that an individual’s vote means the candidate they have chosen could win, but also recognise them in our own way for doing what many still do not do - make their vote count”
(We got this information in a press release.)