ICC Women’s T20 World Cup breaks all T20 viewership records

Star Sports, through its campaign #TakeOnTheWorld, which featured the 16-year old swashbuckling Indian opening batter, Shafali Verma, brought alive her single minded-focus and passion to play the game she loved. The same passion was seen in Shafali’s game throughout the tournament – her talent and pure power took the cricketing world by storm. Even though the teenage sensation ended up on the losing side, her performance during the tournament left many fans of the game in awe and talking about her prodigious talent despite her young age. The campaign generated 1.3Mn interactions across social platforms, a 5.2x increase over the last ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018.