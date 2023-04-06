ICICI Prudential Life Insurance emerges as the top-performing brand in Hansa Research's Insurance CuES 2023

Customers rated these top-performing brands significantly higher on various parameters such as digital experience, ease of dealing, easy documentation, communication, and responsiveness of their distribution channels. As a result, they have taken the top spots among all the life insurance providers, with impressive NPS scores of 62, 59, and 59 respectively. Players like Tata AIA Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance have also improved their ranking. According to the report, the industry's Net Promoter Score is now 54, up from 48 in 2022.