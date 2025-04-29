iCubesWire launches 'Hyperlocal Influencer Targeting' on its platform

iCubesWire has added a new feature to its influencer marketing platform, allowing hyperlocal targeting at the pin code level.iCubesWire’s influencer marketing platform now allows brands to connect with influencers based on specific pin codes. The platform covers over a million influencers across 19,000 zip codes in India, enabling targeted campaigns in both urban and rural areas.

Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, co-founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Just like Uniliever’s CEO Fernando Fernandez highlighted, there is now a strong push to collaborate with influencers across all of India’s 19,000 zip codes. That level of precision demands tools that are not only intelligent but deeply local. And that’s exactly what our team here at iCubesWire is delivering with this update to our Influencer Platform. So far we’ve connected brands to people, but now we’re connecting them to their communities, language and their identity.”

India’s influencer marketing industry is growing with the rise of regional creators and demand for culturally relevant content. Global brands are increasing their social media investments and influencer collaborations. iCubesWire’s new pin code-level targeting feature strengthens its platform, offering brands deeper localisation and influencers more opportunities for discovery and monetisation. The platform continues to offer campaign tracking, performance analytics, and influencer relationship management, adding hyperlocal capabilities to its services.

