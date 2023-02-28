IDPL brings in-depth coverage of Assembly Elections 2023 from North East

The digital properties of IDPL will present a detailed and unbiased analyses on Assembly elections on March 2.
In its endeavour to provide in-depth coverage of the results from the ongoing Assembly elections in the North East, IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), formerly Zee Digital, will present a comprehensive and unbiased analyses on Zeenews.com and India.com. Interactive real time data visualisation, infographics, Live Blogs, notifications, feature videos, shorts and reels will keep users engaged in a simplified and comprehensive manner.
The Assembly Elections of Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya hold a critical political significance, especially as it comes in the run up to the much anticipated General Elections of 2024.
To ensure a precise and comprehensive presentation of poll results, the editorial teams of Zeenews.com and India.com will provide minute-by-minute reportage of the leads and wins as counting begins early morning.
Commenting on the key objective of real time Assembly Election poll result projections, Devadas Krishnan, CEO of IDPL, said, “Citizens have the right to be well-informed on the on-going Assembly elections and the impact of votes in each of the states. Zeenews.com and India.com’s unbiased, in-depth analyses aims at educating the nation on the significance of political history from a national perspective.”
Roshan Tamang, chief content officer, IDPL, added, “Election results not only reflect the aspirations of the contesting candidates but also the curiosity and expectations of a politically-aware nation. Content packaging for such important days plays a significant role in helping users make sense of the facts.”
The constituencies of Tripura voted in a single phase on 16th February, followed by Meghalaya and Nagaland on 27th February, 2023.
