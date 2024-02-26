IFA and WION's exciting partnership unveiled

Madhu Soman, CBO, WION emphasised on the key purpose, stating, “As we embark on this transformative journey with the India Fashion Awards, themed 'Fashion for Good', I am reminded of the power of style to catalyze change. We firmly believe that fashion is not just about what we wear, but also about the impact we make. Through our collective efforts, let's stitch together a narrative of sustainability and grace, where every design, every strut, becomes a testament to our commitment to a better, brighter future.”