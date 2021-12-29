Ignitron Motocorp forays into 2-wheeler EV motorbike segment with CYBORG

Speaking on the announcement, Raghav Kalra, founder, Ignitron Motocorp said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the electric two-wheeler motorbike segment, with our new brand CYBORG. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs. Our mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. We believe that a true fusion of human and machine can make each journey more personal, exhilarating, and safe. It is important to build and develop vehicles that are desirable, reliable and affordable and CYBORG will cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that is eco-friendly and superior. Customer satisfaction has been at the heart of our philosophy while developing, designing and manufacturing our products.”