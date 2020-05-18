IKEA celebrates people on the occasion of IDAHOT

IKEA highlights its commitment to advocating for a fairer and more equal world where people from all communities, irrespective of gender and sexual orientation feel welcomed, respected and appreciated for who they are. Core to its value, IKEA promotes equality as well, making its workspaces safe for people from all walks of life. On May 17th, IKEA reiterates these values by celebrating IDAHOT, one of the many ways to celebrate its people. In India as well, we are creating a strong foundation for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion – creating opportunities for the many, being fair and equal, and supporting all co-workers as IKEA navigates through these challenging COVID-19 times together. On the occasion of IDAHOT, IKEA pays tribute globally through a special campaign -#BeSomeonesHome that underlines its commitment to advocate for a fairer and more equal world and workspace where LGBT+ people feel welcomed, respected, and appreciated for who they are.