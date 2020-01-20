IKEA India says Hej! Pune (Hello Pune!)

Upon entering the Pune market, Per Hornell, market and expansion manager, IKEA India said “Maharashtra is a very important market for IKEA, and we see a lot of potential in Pune. IKEA’s priority is to meet consumer expectations by being affordable, accessible and sustainable. Our online shop has 7000+ products of which 800+ products are below 200 INR. With our fulfilment center in Pune (Chakan) we are well prepared to serve our customers with a shorter delivery time. Customers can either assemble the product themselves or book our assembly services. We are very excited to offer people of Pune with a wide range of Home Furnishing products”