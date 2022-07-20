IKEA to open its third store in Mumbai at R CITY Mall on July 28th 2022

Alan Buckle, customer meeting point manager, IKEA R CITY said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Mumbai for a better everyday life. With R CITY Store, we aim to become more accessible and relevant for the many people of Mumbai with products catering to every member of the family. We are excited to welcome our customers to our newest store in Mumbai.”

Spread across 72000 sq. ft. of retail space, IKEA R CITY will offer customers a range of 7000+ well-designed, affordable, sustainable, and functional products. The store houses an IKEA restaurant with 130 seating capacity that will offer a wide range of Indian and Swedish delicacies.