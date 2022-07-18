“In Business, Creativity should be justified by Outcomes”

We’re in the business of generating business – ‘Me too’ is not our style.
Sóle Number 7 is the brainchild of a seasoned yet innovative and creative founder Ashwin Marulasiddappa, and this balance reflects in its output. The creative agency started as a means of catering to clients who were looking for something more, something different, something integrated at affordable price points – aspects that run-of-the-mill agencies, startups, and trend followers are found sorely lacking.
Ambition feeds entrepreneurship
Ashwin’s entire career (more than 20 years, just so you know) has been focused on working for the biggest and best brands in the market. But he craved to do more. This, after having tackled diverse verticals, executed roles in Digital Marketing, Videos, Design, Website Layouts and more. In short, just about everything you’d need to get your message out in the online market.
Ashwin Quote, “I’d executed briefs and created outputs so far, But I yearned to take up work that challenged and satisfied me creatively as well. Also, I don’t believe in doing things just because I’ve been asked to. I feel my output should have certain aura or magic – it should be different from the glut of content out there, to stand out and shine.
But why choose Sóle Number 7?
Some agencies might provide you the design collateral you seek, others are better at content. Still others focus on video or social media. After all this, should you need some measurement or degree of success in anything you have invested in, that’s an added offering and cost – if at all.
Sóle Number 7 has therefore been conceptualized as:
• One of the very few End-to-End solution providers
• Seamless strategy to execution
• Creative yet affordable
• Pay-as-per-Use Monthly retainer structure
• Added advice on optimal use of our service hours!
Results and future
His beliefs have paid off – with a list several prestigious clients such as Cisco, Infosys, Biocon, KhataBook, Finacle and Edgverve) under his belt, with Infosys and Khatabook as retainer clients for whom the agency provides all creative services. This underlines the reputation and credibility that Ashwin has built up even before he launched Sóle Number 7, and the trust he has earned after.
“I sincerely believe that eliciting customer delight, freedom of creative choices, and the confidence of knowing how to deliver results are the most rewarding aspects of Sóle Number 7. I hope to scale new heights, with your trust and belief in my agency My ambition is to make Sóle Number 7 the biggest and best agency of its kind out there,” signs off Ashwin.
(We got this information in a press release).