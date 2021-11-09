In the annual Diwali Special, CNBC TV18 rekindles the message of wealth creation

The equity markets are seeing unprecedented highs as the world returns to pre-pandemic life. However, one needs to ride on this buoyancy with caution, and with the guidance of a trusted partner. In line with market tradition, CNBC-TV18, India’s first 24-hour business news channel in the country, hosted yet another edition of Samvat to ring in this year of wealth creation. As with each year, the channel brought together experts from across sectors to advice viewers on wealth creation strategies while guarding them against impulsive and uninformed decision-making.