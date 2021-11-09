In the annual Diwali Special, CNBC TV18 rekindles the message of wealth creation

CNBC-TV18 concludes yet another successful year of Diwali programming with a stellar line-up of speakers.
The equity markets are seeing unprecedented highs as the world returns to pre-pandemic life. However, one needs to ride on this buoyancy with caution, and with the guidance of a trusted partner. In line with market tradition, CNBC-TV18, India’s first 24-hour business news channel in the country, hosted yet another edition of Samvat to ring in this year of wealth creation. As with each year, the channel brought together experts from across sectors to advice viewers on wealth creation strategies while guarding them against impulsive and uninformed decision-making.
Speaking on the occasion, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 shared, “The equity markets have witnessed an enthusiastic participation of the young demographic, and first-time investors from various parts of the country. The past year and a half have given them the time to test waters and assess their risk-taking appetite.
Therefore, we believe that this Samvat it has become even more important to educate & empower viewers with credible information, rigorous analysis & global perspective to help make informed investing decisions”
The programming this year boasted of a stellar line-up of shows. Festive Sentimeter decoded topics such as the impact of the festive season on various sectors across India Inc. Samvat 2078: Market Masters, brought together the biggest voices of D-Street to share their actionable insights and expert analysis, and to guide viewers to invest cautiously. The Big Bull Exclusive saw an insightful conversation with the ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Mahurat Trading, the 6pm to 8pm special show on Markets and Commodities aimed to guide viewers to grow their wealth by exercising caution in the new Samvat.
The line-up of guests included Manish Chokhani - director, Enam Holdings; Raamdeo Agrawal – Chairman and Co-Founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services; Shankar Sharma – Vice Chairman & Jt Managing Director, First Global; Samir Arora – Founder & Fund Manager, Helios Capital; S Naren – ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund; Nilesh Shah – Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd; Manish Gunwani – CIO - Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund; Mohammed Apabhai – MD, Head Asia Pacific Trading Strategies, Citi, and Rahul Chadha – Chief Investment Officer at Mirae Asset Global Investments, among others.
Mahurat Trading saw the participation of experts – Ramesh Damani – Member, BSE; Sunil Singhania – Abakkus Asset Mgmnt; Atul Suri – Marathon Trends – PMS; Madhu Kela – MK Ventures, Sushil Kedia – Kedianomics; Kunal Shah - Head-Commodities and Currency Research, Nirmal Bang Commodities; Ole Hansen - Head-Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank, and Edward Morse - MD and Global Head-Commodities, Citi.
Sharing her thoughts on the Special Festive Programming, Smriti Mehra - CEO – Business Cluster, Broadcast News, Revenue Management said, “For us, the festive offerings proved to be the perfect opportunity to celebrate and rekindle our promise as the most trusted partner. With the stock markets and industries bouncing back post pandemic, our special festive programming garnered an impressive response from advertisers with prestigious clients like Upstox, BSE and Union Bank of India coming on-board and making it an all-round success.”
