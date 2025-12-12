Inaugural Edition of Mathrubhumi India’s VKC Kozhikode Half -Marathon to be held on January 11, 2026

Kerala’s formidable media group Mathrubhumi, in association with VKC, has announced the inaugural edition of Mathrubhumi India VKC Kozhikode Half Marathon. The debut is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026 at the Kozhikode Beach.

Starting from the scenic Kozhikode beach, the half marathon will cover a 21.1 km route designed to highlight the city’s coastline and urban charm. In addition to the flagship race, the event will offer 10K,5K (fun run) categories, creating space for both seasoned runners and first-time participants.

This landmark event is aimed to promote fitness, unity and community engagement, and serving as a celebration welcoming the new year with endurance, discipline and collective spirit.

Speaking about the event, MV Shreyams Kumar, managing director, Mathrubhumi Group said “The inaugural edition of the marathon represents a major milestone for the symbolic city, We are excited to create an event which brings together health, heritage, and community pride and celebrates the vibrant cultural energy of Kozhikode.

