India Ahead launches National Campaign for the Festive Season

Further cementing its position as an Audience first News platform among millennials, India Ahead has launched the first ever pan India festival campaign “Utsav”.
Special Utsav episodes will be aired every Wednesday at 5:30 PM with repeats over the weekend and short videos will be used to increase engagement across social media platforms.
Amitabh Bhatnagar, Group COO – India Ahead News, at the launch of the activity said, “Festivals this year are expected to be extra special, given that people have largely been stuck at home for the past two years. It’s a first ever offering from any media house which provides advertisers an opportunity to participate under an umbrella program while allowing for regional flavors to be built in wherever required. The program provides flexibility to brands to come on board for festival/time band /region of their choice and promises audience engagement and content integrations in a completely seamless manner.”
“This campaign will have our anchors who are hard wired to present news all year round take a break to share with audiences their own experiences and memories of various festivals not to mention their favorite shopping haunts and plans for the coming festivals. The entire newsroom will be participating in this Utsav” explained Bhupendra Choubey , editor-in-chief, India Ahead.
Further elaborating on the 11-week Program Priyanka Mitra, GM Marketing and Branded Content added, “we would be covering festivals across the length and breadth of the country, covering folklore, culture, fashion, food, travel, jewelry, auto, real estate and much more in an attempt to chronicle everything connected with festivals and how this season impacts both the economy and the sense of general wellbeing”
