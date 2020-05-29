India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta joins hands with ‘Pratham’ to give proceeds of mask sales

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta- A Godrej Venture, is an omnichannel made-in-India retail brand offering home decor solutions, interior and fashion utilities, that has joined hands with ‘Pratham’ an NGO that works towards the provision of quality education to the underprivileged children in India. Pratham today has interventions spread across 23 states and union territories of India and supporting chapters in Europe and Australia. India Circus has recently launched an entire collection of reusable face masks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and is doing their best to ensure it reaches all those in need. These masks are not only a coverage piece but also have kept one’s hygiene check-in place and hence, have exhibited 99.66% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency when analysed as per ASTM: F 2101 - 19 standard.