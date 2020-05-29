India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta joins hands with ‘Pratham’ to give proceeds of mask sales

15% of sale proceeds will be donated to them along with 1500 units of masks.
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta- A Godrej Venture, is an omnichannel made-in-India retail brand offering home decor solutions, interior and fashion utilities, that has joined hands with ‘Pratham’ an NGO that works towards the provision of quality education to the underprivileged children in India. Pratham today has interventions spread across 23 states and union territories of India and supporting chapters in Europe and Australia. India Circus has recently launched an entire collection of reusable face masks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and is doing their best to ensure it reaches all those in need. These masks are not only a coverage piece but also have kept one’s hygiene check-in place and hence, have exhibited 99.66% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency when analysed as per ASTM: F 2101 - 19 standard.
India Circus will be donating over 1500 masks to Pratham for them to distribute amongst all those that are a part of their charitable trust. In addition to donating masks, India Circus will also be donating 15% of the proceeds from the sale of these masks to Pratham.
Tapping into the utilities hygiene and wellness segment was the priority of the brand and hence, came the face masks. Face masks, made of cotton blend purely sustainable causing no harm to nature and to the wearer at an absolute cost-effective price is what India Circus ensured on providing. Also, since it is fabric-made it is not only reusable but also turns out to be a comfort piece without getting a feeling of being choked up. But lastly, and mission wise- firstly, India Circus has placed their association with Pratham NGO at the peak of its map.
Krsnaa Mehta, Founder & Executive Director at India Circus - A Godrej Venture, quotes, “Addressing a right cause at the right time is what makes a brand. And what is a brand that only delivers to meeting customer demands but not addressing the needs of the society? Hence, to bridge the gap between a demand and a need due to this COVID-19, the launch of the face masks came into being and taking it further with Pratham we at Godrej continue maintaining our social responsibility in every way we can.”
(We got this information from a press release.)