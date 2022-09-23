India dot com Digital (Zee Digital) to host its first edition of Health Awards 2022

The awards night will be an amalgamation of awards and turnaround discussions.
India dot com Digital, one of India’s largest digital media company, to host its first edition of Health Awards 2022 at New Delhi, to acknowledge and recognise the movers, leaders and achievers in the health sector of India. The awards night will be an amalgamation of awards and turnaround discussions.
The awards will be honored by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who will also address the gathering and share his insights on the health care system. He will also be joined by Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Vice Chancellor - Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi.
Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO (digital) says, “Healthcare and health has become the center of everyday conversations, post pandemic. We have also seen how technology has revolutionized the sector and created a way for affordable and accessible healthcare. This is our attempt to recognize the efforts of the people who have led this from the forefront,”
Covid-19 outbreak has transformed the healthcare system, and the sector has gone through fast-paced changes that was led by digital revolution. Not only did the pandemic lead to innovations, and the emergence of telehealth, E-ICU, and a changed scenario of Emergency Care, it also created a new world order built on the foundation of collaboration, backed by scientific advancements, driven by data making healthcare affordable and accessible.
Sharing insights on the event, Puja Sethi, group editor, Digital says, “The pandemic has reinforced the importance of a robust healthcare system. This award recognizes the efforts of the warriors who have carried the revolution of the healthcare system,” The summit will address the concerns of the Indian Healthcare Ecosystem and what needs to be done to alleviate the pain-points. Panelists will also speak on India’s preparedness to deal with emerging diseases in the post pandemic World .
The summit will see a line-up of esteemed panelists and guest speakers such as Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Medical Director, Max Hospitals; Dr. Rajiv Singhal, Managing Director and CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare; Dr Nandita Palshetkar, IVF Specialist; Dr. Praveer Agarwal, Executive Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council; Dr. Suresh Sankar, a leading Nephrologist, Sr VP-Clinical Affairs, NephroPlus; Dr. Sanjay Mittal (Director, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta Hospital Gurgaon); Dr Ashok Jhinghan, Chairman, Delhi Diabetes Research Centre; Dr. Nand Kumar, Prof. In charge ICMR CARE in Neuromodulation for Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Vikram Jaggi, Pulmonologist. Asthma Chest Allergy Hospital, Delhi; and OP Yadava, CEO, National Heart Institute.
The summit will be promoted on Zee News, The HealthSite.com and India.com. It will also be cross promoted on social media handles for a larger reach.
The summit is sponsored by LIC and Freedom app.
