India dot com Digital(Zee Digital) to organize the second edition of BGR Gaming Awards 2022

The event will be virtually hosted on BGR.in & India.com and on their social media handles.
BGR.in , India’s leading digital platform for all news on technology, will host the BGR Gaming Awards - Season 2 on 30th September, 2022 starting from 10 am to noon. The virtual award show will bring together leading players, influencers, platform owners, publishers, and brands from the Indian gaming industry to network, share knowledge and explore opportunities and challenges in this lucrative industry.
Gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in India. The industry is projected to exceed $5 billion by 2025. Internet affordability and growing smartphone penetration in the country points to a bright prospec for the industry. The second edition of the awards ceremony aims to recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry and to celebrate the very best businesses and individuals who are driving the multi-million dollar gaming industry forward.
The award show will host panel discussions, followed by the felicitation ceremony. Additionally, a live game tournament specially added to attract players from across India, striving to recognize and celebrate voices who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.
Commenting on the initiative, Shridhar Mishra, CRO- Digital said “The pandemic was a renaissance for the gaming industry, providing a new platform for its growth, changing people’s perspectives, and making people to believe there is a career in the field as a viable prospect and we are witnessing that it’s thriving and heading in the right direction. Hence, organizing this event is just the first step to celebrate the people who have delighted the world of gaming through their invaluable contributions & achievements.”
Sharing similar sentiments, Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Digital said, “It’s a pleasure to bring this latest edition of BGR Gaming Awards 2022. This year’s event will be covering a great number of industries talking points from a wide variety of jury. With the addition of the gaming tournament, we also have the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the talent of everyone in the gaming industry.”
