India’ first Anti-Viral Frame launched by Titan Eyeplus

Titan Eyeplus launches India’s first “ANTI-VIRAL FRAMES”, a new range of frames with anti-viral or anti-bacterial coating which fights germs. Safety and wellbeing has become the primary concern for all consumers today and new daily rituals now consists of sanitizing hands, products and surfaces. While this Herculean task has become a habit most consumers don’t think of sanitizing their eyewear.
Titan Eyeplus addresses this challenge in front and offers a solution with these new Anti-Viral Frames. Tested at NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) the product has been certified to kill 99.99% germs and bacterial activity on the surface.
At the heart of the solution is an anti-microbial coating which is made up of nanoneedles (not visible to the human eye) which punctures the membrane of the microbes which kills the bacteria. Keeping pace with customers’ every need, even in confusing times like these Titan Eyeplus strives to bring eyewear solutions backed with the trust of safe products manufactured with stringent hygiene and safety standards.
Introducing the need for the new lens category Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyewear Division, Titan Company Limited said, “Keeping a real-time pulse on changing customer needs, expectations & pain points and then rapidly innovating and delivering the right solution has always been another dimension of our business. With the new Anti-Viral Frames, we are presenting a solution which is not just safe but is also convenient”
