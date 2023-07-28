India Gate Basmati Rice and Tarla join forces for a no-compromise experience

Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL Ltd. India at India Gate, says, “Our collaboration with the movie "Tarla" (portrayed by Huma Qureshi) is a celebration of Indian cuisine's rich history and of Chef Tarla Dalal's unyielding character. We are so pleased to work together and recognize Tarla Dalal's outstanding contribution to Indian home cuisine as the premier brand of quality Basmati rice. India Gate being the first choice for most of the Indian household, you can spot your favourite basmati rice brand in the Tarla’s kitchen as well.”