India har pal dohraye: DJ Group's Tea Valley's new campaign

Tea Valley has come up with the most unifying campaign of the year. The campaign 'India har pal dohraye, achchi si chai hojaye' is the latest branding exercise executed by the brand to glorify tea and tea lovers of the nation. The strategy was to enlighten and bring together tea consumers of the country with the rich taste of Assam tea.
The brand created the anthem in partnership with well-known singer Sukhwinder Singh, emphasizing fleeting yet important tea moments in people's lives. The brand claims that the performer's voice makes listeners think of the Tea Valley melody and has attracted considerable social media attention. Tea Valley Gold, Royal, Utsah, and Classic are brought in new packs for people who like the flavor of robust and rich teas.
Namit Jain, the company's young founder, and director, had conducted extensive research in this area before the debut. He interacted with clients from all demographics, learned about their needs, assessed the strengths and weaknesses of rival businesses, and then introduced Tea Valley into the scene, where it quickly became an enormous success with every passing day.
Namit Jain proudly states, "My purpose is not only to deliver excellent quality Assam blend but also to make the pricing of its variants appealing to all sections of society."
Currently, a committed and devoted team managed by Vallabh Keswani is in charge of Tea Valley's marketing and by including e-commerce and digital advertising in the tactics, he has expanded the brand's reach throughout north India. Mr. Keswani conducted market research through reputable research organizations to craft brand’s purpose.
With the assistance of their creative agency, MAP Communications, Keswani developed a comprehensive campaign in light of the research findings. The marketing team developed a brand unlike any other by successfully capturing diverse consumer segments' preferences, needs, and patterns. "The dedication to enhancing the customer experience is persistent. Our mission is to introduce innovative technology, equipment, packaging, design, and superior ingredients and processes, according to our founder Namit Jain.