India International Brand Summit 2024 brings together brands, agencies and marketing experts

Addressing the audience, Vineet Bajpai, the Founder & CEO of Magnon Group, said, “Standing here, it feels like déjà vu, as we find ourselves reflecting on the remarkable journey of the India International Brand Summit. Just like the last year, IIBS is blessed with the presence of the great intellectuals in marketing and branding, creating a powerful convergence of ideas and innovation. Our agencies, magnon eg+ and magnon designory, part of eg+ worldwide, under the aegis of Fortune 200 Omnicom Group, get the opportunity to meet and interact with all our clients in an environment of co-learning and mutual growth. It also offers the chance to meet new prospects and diversify our network.”