India International Brand Summit 2024 brings together brands, agencies and marketing experts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 4th edition of the India International Brand Summit, hosted at ITC Maurya in New Delhi.
The 4th edition of the India International Brand Summit, hosted at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, brought together Advertising & Media industry for a series of stimulating discussions on contemporary marketing challenges and emerging trends.
This annual event has established itself as a cornerstone of thought leadership in the media and advertising sectors, offering a valuable platform for insightful dialogues, networking opportunities, and celebrating marketing excellence. Organized by Talentrack, a talent-casting & content marketplace, and presented by magnon Designory, part of the Fortune 200 Omnicom Group, the 2024 edition further cemented its reputation as a hub of industry innovation and expertise.
Renowned branding and marketing stalwarts from companies and agencies such as Philips, Schneider Electric, Luminous, Adobe, Konnect Insights, Adfactors PR, HP, Nestle, among others, graced the event, making it a distinguished assembly of industry luminaries.
With the objective of adapting marketing narratives to shifting dynamics and capturing fleeting consumer attention, the summit commenced with the first panel discussion on “Agencies vs AI: Dawn of the Machines.” The panel was moderated by Kanika Mittal (country manager, Taboola India) and featured distinguished speakers including Rajat Abbi (vice president - Global Marketing India, chief marketing officer - Greater India, Schneider Electric), Fela Chawngthu (sr. director, strategy operations & GTM Shared Services, Adobe), and Sameer Narkar (founder & CEO, Konnect Insights).
The second panel delved into the topic of “The Influencers’ Conquest: Passing Fad or Core Marketing Competence” with Gaurav Barjatya (head of marketing, NDTV), Mili Kapoor (marketing head, Philips India – Personal Health), and Nikita Nanda (vice president, Adfactors PR). The panel was moderated by Akansha Srivastava (co-founder – BuzzInContent.com, editor – BestMediaInfo.com).
The event's expanded format this year also featured keynote sessions by Kunal Raheja from Adobe and Sameer Narkar from Konnect Insights, followed by some light-hearted stand-up acts.
Addressing the audience, Vineet Bajpai, the Founder & CEO of Magnon Group, said, “Standing here, it feels like déjà vu, as we find ourselves reflecting on the remarkable journey of the India International Brand Summit. Just like the last year, IIBS is blessed with the presence of the great intellectuals in marketing and branding, creating a powerful convergence of ideas and innovation. Our agencies, magnon eg+ and magnon designory, part of eg+ worldwide, under the aegis of Fortune 200 Omnicom Group, get the opportunity to meet and interact with all our clients in an environment of co-learning and mutual growth. It also offers the chance to meet new prospects and diversify our network.”
Debuting the IIBS Awards this year, a few exceptional contributors to the industry were felicitated on the stage. Vidyut Kaul (VP and Head of Growth Region at Philips) was honoured as Brand Leader of the Year – Asia. Rajat Abbi (VP of global marketing and CMO Greater India at Schneider Electric) received the Marketer of the Year – B2B accolade. Fela Chawngthun (sr. director of strategy, operations & GTM Services at Adobe) was recognized as marketer of the year – software solutions.
Chandan Mukherjee (chief marketing officer at Nestlé) was awarded Marketer of the Year – FMCG. Sajjan Kumar (managing director at Nikon) earned the title of business leader of the year – Imaging, and Neelima Burra (chief marketing officer at Luminous) was honoured with the marketer of the year – clean technology award.
Sameer Narkar (founder & CEO, Konnect Insights) was recognized as CX Technology Leader of the Year and Arvind Saxena (head - marketing centre of excellence (MCoE) - Global Smart Cities and chief marketing officer, NEC) as marketer of the year - Technology Services. Kanwaljeet Jawa (chairman & managing director, Daikin India) was given the title of Business Leader of the Year – Consumer Durables.
This year's event was supported by an impressive roster of partners, including magnon designory, afaqs!, Konnect Insights, BestMediaInfo.com, TreeShade Books, India News Business, Candid Marketing, iAvatarZ, Talentown, The Business Guardian, and Neo Group.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.