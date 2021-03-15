India ka Apna Mantra’: Star Sports launches VIVO IPL 2021 campaign

Speaking about the VIVO IPL 2021 campaign, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India, said, “VIVO IPL 2021 is returning to Indian soil with a lot of anticipation across the country. Fans are excitedly looking forward to what promises to be a very different IPL. Our campaign ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’ reflects the resilience, determination and enterprise of the nation. We believe VIVO IPL is a platform for expression of the same ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit on the field. Hunger for success in the VIVO IPL inspires players to take risks and challenge conventional wisdom. And it is their inner belief and indomitable ‘must do’ spirit that drives their commitment. We see this as a ‘capturing the mood of a generation’ campaign – one that reflects a more confident, enterprising, entrepreneurial attitude of the country. With the campaign launch, we are geared up to engage millions of fans and offer them high-quality content clubbed with innovative and immersive experiences.”