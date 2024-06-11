India Today and Microsoft Start provided comprehensive coverage during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Speaking on the successful association, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson & executive editor-in-chief, India Today Group said, “Cutting-edge technology like AI, extensive ground reporting, and meaningful integrations like we have with Microsoft Start have redefined election coverage. We remain committed to maximising global reach through our efforts and stories, ensuring awareness, unbiased insights, and comprehensive coverage. The purpose of any media organisation is to tell the best stories to as many people as possible. During elections, this mission becomes even more critical, and our collaboration with Microsoft Start exemplified our steps to achieve it.”