At the India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table 2024 on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered critical insights into the landmark internship initiative unveiled in Budget 2024-25. Addressing implementation concerns, she emphasised, "We still think it will be a nudge, we won't be enforcing anything on anybody." This collaborative approach aims to provide internships to 1 crore youth across India's top 500 companies, potentially revolutionising the skilled labour landscape. Sitharaman underscored the initiative's importance in bridging the gap between industry needs and available skills, marking a pivotal step in India's employment strategy.