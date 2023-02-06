India Today-Business Today’s Budget Roundtable is set to decode the budget for India

A power packed line-up of union ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are participating in the India Today- Business Today budget roundtable.
This round table follows the traditional Budget-day coverage which is an annual high interest event for television channels.
On 1st February, immediately after FM presented the first-of -the-Amritkaal-budget in the parliament, a rapt post budget discussion was presented by trio of Anchors Rahul Kanwal, Udayan Mukherjee and Rajdeep Sardesai. This budget day coverage had a blockbuster launch on the internet with over 143 k average concurrent users on India Today YouTube channel alone. (Source: YouTube Live | All Feeds | Average Concurrent Users | 1st Feb’23 | 11:00-12:30 Hrs)
The round table features Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who has the distinction of presenting 5 Union budgets in a row and is likely to elucidate on her first-of-the-Amritkaal-budget along with other ministerial colleagues, Secretary’s, analysts and Indian industry doyens.
Senior Union Ministers who will also be taking the mike to speak to the country includes – Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and highways, Piyush Goyal Minster of Commerce& Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology will present their views on the discussion The Effective Model for Growth in Times of Global Recession.
BT Editors Sourav Majumdar, Siddharth Zarabi, Udayan Mukherjee, Aabha Bakaya and News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak and the Executive Director of Business Today, Rahul Kanwal will showcase their trademark anchoring styles to deliver a lively and engaging session.
Details of the other sessions:
A conversation on Budget and the ‘Politics of an Election’ will pit dynamic speakers Jayant Sinha, BJP MP and Supriya Shinate, chairperson, Social Media and National Spokesperson, Congress.
Top notch tax consultants will deliberate on ‘Taxation: Hits & Misses’ includes Ved Jain, Senior Tax Adviser, Neeru Ahuja., APAC Tax Head, Deloitte, Sanjay Tolia, Partner, Price Waterhouse Cooper, Vishal Malhotra and TMT Tax Leader, EY India.
While Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes will take the audience through ‘The Long & Short of Taxation’, Corporate leaders who will be debating the agenda ‘Push for Industrial Growth’ includes Parvesh Minocha, Chairman, Feedback Infra, Patanjali Keswani, CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kunal Bahl, CEO, Snapdeal, Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix, and Prashant Tripathi, MD & CEO, Max Life Insurance
A discussion with ‘The Budget Makers’ will feature T.Y. Somanathan, Finance Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management)
We got this information from press release